High-Ranking Clergy in the Defendant’s Seat

By KRIKOR KHODANIAN

The political developments unfolding in Armenia have taken a dramatic turn, following revelations by law enforcement authorities of a far-reaching terrorist plot. At the center of this alleged conspiracy is none other than a senior cleric of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, head of the Diocese of Tavush. Last year, he attempted to instigate regime change through public rallies and other protest actions—an ambition that had eluded many political forces and alliances before him.

In recent days, law enforcement agencies released shocking audio recordings in which Archbishop Galstanyan is heard discussing assassinations, bombings, the formation of punitive squads, efforts to dismantle the country’s internet infrastructure, recruitment of youth through bribes, the paralysis of police operations, and looting of shops. Through these illicit activities, he apparently hoped to overthrow Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s government.

Listening to these horrifying recordings, one cannot help but be stunned: How can such words of hatred come from the mouth of a church leader—someone called to preach love, solidarity, and peace?

Equally disturbing is the behavior of Archbishop Mikael Ajapahyan, who seizes every opportunity to call for armed revolution. He has even gone so far as to blame former presidents Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan for not having allies within the army and police to bring such plans to fruition.

The Social Democrat Hunchakian Party had earlier warned about the Armenian Apostolic Church’s active role in street movements disguised as a “sacred struggle,” and the potential consequences of such involvement. Regrettably, the movement led by church figures never received a decisive intervention from the Mother See to distance the Church from politics. On the contrary, the Mother See has continued to defend the indefensible, accusing the government of launching a campaign of persecution against the Church. These claims are now being echoed by familiar opposition circles whose ultimate aim remains a return to their former seats of power.

Democracy—under whose framework Armenia’s statehood operates—has its limits when it comes to safeguarding public order and citizens’ safety. Unfortunately, the opposition has exploited the freedoms democracy affords, using them to undermine the foundations of the state.

With regular elections set to take place a year from now, every citizen will have the opportunity to make their own decision and freely elect their government. Until then, law enforcement bodies are carrying out their constitutionally defined duties to shield the country from internal destabilization.

Armenia remains surrounded by external enemies, ever ready to exploit internal divisions to impose their own agendas and extract concessions from Yerevan. Those who constantly speak of patriotism fail to grasp the reality that, in times of great national challenge, one must operate strictly within the law and aim to convince the public to vote out the current government in upcoming elections—not resort to unlawful acts or terrorism. Neither the clergy nor the political opposition has been authorized by the people of Armenia to resolve the question of power through illegal means.

In light of these grave and condemnable revelations, we hope the Mother See will re-evaluate the political path it has taken in recent years and learn from the mistakes of the past.

Galstanyan and Ajapahyan do not represent the Armenian clergy as a whole. The vast majority of our spiritual leaders remain faithfully devoted to their mission—to serve their flock and their nation.

Note: Translated with the assistance of chatGBT

