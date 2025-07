“De hayde barışa”: Paşinyan, ne yapmaya çalışıyor?

Since returning from Turkey, Mr Pashinyan – or is it Effendi Pashinyan now – has unleashed a campaign of smears, searches and threats against the Armenian Apostolic Church and its head Catholicos Karekin II.

To Armenians living in their homeland: what are you waiting for? For… pic.twitter.com/yHl1GH6RXI

— Margarita Simonyan (@M_Simonyan) June 27, 2025