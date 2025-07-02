Ukrainian authorities revoked Ukrainian citizenship of Metropolitan Onufriy of the UOC

By Efi Efthymiou

The Ukrainian authorities have revoked the Ukrainian citizenship of Metropolitan Onufriy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

The announcement states that the decision was based on evidence gathered by the country’s intelligence services, the SBU, including the fact that Metropolitan Onufriy voluntarily acquired Russian Federation citizenship in 2002. This issue had been previously reported by orthodoxtimes.gr, highlighting the existence of a Russian passport held by Metropolitan Onufriy .

Metropolitan Onufriy did not inform the competent Ukrainian authorities about acquiring Russian citizenship and continued to enjoy the rights and status of a Ukrainian citizen.

According to information held by Ukraine’s intelligence service, Metropolitan Onufriy maintains contacts with the Moscow Patriarchate and “consciously opposed the Ukrainian Orthodox Church gaining canonical independence from the Moscow Patriarchate, representatives of which openly support Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Despite the full-scale invasion, Metropolitan Onufriy essentially continues to support the policies of the Russian Orthodox Church and its leadership, especially Patriarch Kirill.”

The Ukrainian authorities’ announcement further emphasizes that Patriarch Kirill of Moscow blessed the invasion of the Russian army and pursues a policy of justification and incitement to genocide against the Ukrainian people.

At the same time, by supporting the aggressive policy of the Russian Federation, he contributes to the criminal activities of the political leadership of the aggressor country, the authorities’ statement adds.

Orthodox Times