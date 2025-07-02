Ecumenical Patriarchate: Mutual respect for religious sensitivities strengthens understanding among people of different beliefs

In light of the challenges that religious communities face in the contemporary world and the growing need to strengthen mutual understanding in multicultural societies, the Ecumenical Patriarchate issued a statement emphatically reaffirming the importance of respecting the sacred symbols, worship practices, and traditions of all religions.

Published on July 1, 2025, the statement also emphasizes the need to recognize individuals’ freedom to not belong to any religion, underscoring the vital role of mutual respect in fostering social peace and coexistence.

Read the full statement below:

The Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople emphatically stresses that the sacred symbols, worship practices, and traditions of every religion must be respected by all members of society. At the same time, the freedom of individuals not to adhere to any religion must also be accepted with respect.

Mutual respect for religious sensitivities strengthens understanding and dialogue among people of different beliefs, which makes a significant contribution to the establishment and preservation of social peace.”

Orthodox Times