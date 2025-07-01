The Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople visited the Archbishop of America

Last week, on June 26, 2025, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America visited St. Vartan Armenian Apostolic Cathedral in New York, New York, where he participated in a luncheon welcoming to the city Archbishop Sahak Mashalian, Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople.

Also in attendance at this welcome was Cardinal Dolan, Roman Catholic Archbishop of New York.

Following the luncheon, the Archbishop also welcomed His Beatitude to the Archdiocese Headquarters today, June 30, 2025, for a meeting and exchange of gifts. Archbishop Elpidophoros relayed to the Patriarch that just ten days earlier, he also met with Bishop Sahag Yemishian, Prelate of the Armenian Prelacy of Greece under the jurisdiction of the Holy See of Cilicia, and that the two engaged in “deeply thoughtful discussions on a variety of issues of mutual importance.”

Archbishop Elpidophoros also remarked to His Beatitude that “You can see from these fraternal visits and exchanges that the Greek and the Armenian Churches maintain and even augment their wonderful relationships” and stressed that “especially now, when our fellow Christians are under attack in the Middle East, the solidarity of the Orthodox, Armenian, Syrian, and Coptic Churches is more vital than ever.”

Photos: Orthodox Observer/Dimitrios Panagos

Orthodox Times