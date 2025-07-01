Russian MFA says Armenia often hurts its own interests, as it follows West’s lead

“One concrete example is Yerevan’s move away from cooperation with the CSTO,” Dmitry Masyuk said

PYATIGORSK, July 1. /TASS/. Armenia often does a disservice to its own interests, as it looks to the West as a beacon, said Dmitry Masyuk, deputy director at the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Fourth Department of CIS countries.

“We are feeling the destructive influence of Westerners in Armenia. To our deep regret, this South Caucasus republic does not put up strong resistance to these changes and continues to be oriented toward the West, often to the detriment of its national interests. One concrete example is Yerevan’s move away from cooperation with the CSTO,” he said at the opening ceremony of the Gorchakov Foundation’s education program called “Caucasus Dialogue.”

According to the diplomat, the organization has a great potential to maintain stability across the region.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan had frozen its participation in the CSTO, alleging that it posed a threat to the country’s sovereignty. In December, he said that relations between Armenia and the CSTO have passed the point of no return. Speaking at an international security conference in Warsaw, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said his country was calculating the risks that could arise from its possible withdrawal from the CSTO. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said such a step would not strengthen the country’s security, while Yerevan’s return to comprehensive work in the organization would take time.

TASS