Ecumenical Patriarch: Our thoughts are with the thousands of citizens threatened by the flames

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew stated that he stands with the citizens affected by the fires in various regions of Turkey, particularly in Izmir, Bodrum, Antalya, and Hatay. He conveyed a message of support to the local authorities and residents on behalf of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and himself.

In his July 1 statement, the Ecumenical Patriarch expressed his deep sorrow over the immense ecological destruction caused by the fires and offered sincere thanks to all those striving to protect citizens and settlements, especially the firefighting services of our country.

“In these difficult times, we pray that God grants the firefighting teams and responsible agencies strength and courage. We are grateful for their extraordinary efforts and sense of duty. At the same time, our prayers and thoughts are with the thousands of citizens threatened by the flames and living in anxiety.”

Emphasizing that the primary priority is to completely control the fires, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew made the following appeal: “From the moment the last flame is extinguished, we must all support the efforts to restore the natural environment of the affected areas under the guidance of the relevant state and local authorities and environmental organizations. We must contribute to the reforestation of our country’s fragile ecosystems and ensure that future generations can enjoy the beauty we grew up with. By protecting our natural environment, we also protect our common home – the entire planet.”

Orthodox Times