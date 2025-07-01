Attack on Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation in Nazareth (VIDEO)

On Sunday night, a group identifying themselves as the “Soldiers of God” attacked the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation in Nazareth while it was closed, according to a statement posted by the church on Facebook.

The jerusalempost reported that the group removed the outer gate and rang the church bell without permission as a protest against the Islamic State’s terrorist attack on the Church of Saint Elijah in Damascus, which resulted in at least 20 deaths.

Video footage shows a priest attempting to calm the crowd while some members of the group waved Israeli and Christian flags and attacked others using wooden crosses.

Senior clergy arrived at the scene, called the police, and announced a public gathering scheduled for Monday at 6:30 PM, according to sigmalive.com.

The National Democratic Assembly in Nazareth condemned the attack, describing it as an attempt to sow discord and insult the identity and unity of the city.

