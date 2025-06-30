Armenian PM calls for regulating non-citizens’ political activities

YEREVAN, June 30. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has called for elaborating legislative mechanisms for regulating non-citizens’ political activities.

“There are certain phenomena in our country that cannot be seen in any other country worldwide. And we have to tolerate them. For instance, people who don’t have Armenian citizenship can engage in political activities in Armenia, often advocating the most radical views. We need mechanisms to react to such cases. We need to make relevant amendments to our legislation,” Pashinyan’s press service quoted him as saying while introducing the new chief of the National Security Service, Andranik Simonyan, to the service’s employees.

According to Pashinyan, it is an unimaginable situation when an Armenian national can engage in politics, using all instruments, both acceptable and not, in a foreign country. There are no such precedents in the world, he repeated. “I don’t understand why people who don’t have Armenian citizenship are allowed to engage in politics in Armenia, come put with calls for violating the constitutional order. It is unimaginable and unacceptable. As prime minister, I will not tolerate this,” he stressed.

He also said that he doesn’t views that the authorities failed to be tough enough amid the recent developments (arrests of the clergy and opposition activists for criticizing the authorities). “I have never thought and shared the opinion that must ‘chase’ or persecute those who said something inconsiderate or emotional amid certain developments. But on the other hand, it is very important to ensure that law enforcement structure react to non-spontaneous statements breaching the criminal code,” he added.

