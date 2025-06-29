EU foreign policy chief visits Armenia, pledges support for democratic reforms and peace

During 1st official trip to Yerevan, Kaja Kallas says ensuring peace and stability in region is key

The EU foreign policy chief on Sunday pledged support for Armenia’s democratic reforms and peace efforts during her first official visit to Yerevan, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deeper ties and regional stability.

Kaja Kallas met with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan, who described EU-Armenia cooperation as “successful” across political, economic and governance sectors.

“Armenia has adopted a path of democracy,” Khachaturyan said, expressing appreciation for EU support in addressing foreign policy challenges.

Kallas, for her part, underscored the EU’s interest in promoting “sustainable peace” in the South Caucasus and highlighted the importance of democratic reforms and resilience.

“We discussed deepening of EU-Armenia relations, EU support to reforms and building resilience and prosperity,” she said on X. “It is key to ensure peace and stability in the region.”

The two sides also discussed cooperation in renewable energy and EU support for justice, anti-corruption and institutional reforms in Armenia.

Khachaturyan reiterated Armenia’s intention to pursue good-neighborly relations with all regional actors and emphasized the country’s peace-oriented foreign policy.

