AGBU Central Board’s Statement on Events in Armenia

The Armenian nation is at a moment of deep crisis. Recent events are sending shockwaves through Armenia and across our expansive Diaspora. As we have at critical junctures in the Nation’s history, AGBU is speaking out to call for restraint and national unity.

As events unfold, it is important to reinforce that the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia and its democratic process must be respected, as should the clear governance, policies and protocols of the national Church with its global following.

The government’s primary rights and obligations are to tend to the governing policies and the enforcement of the laws in Armenia, within the limits of the democratic process and respecting individuals’ rights to free speech. At the same time, the Church has the rights and obligation to tend to the spiritual leadership and authority of the global Armenian nation from East to West, including Armenia.

Both the Constitution and the Law “On Freedom of Conscience and Religious Organizations” clearly delineate the roles and responsibilities of the State and the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church. While constructive criticism of – or disagreement with – any institution or its leadership is reasonable, unconstitutional interference and destructive rhetoric are not.

Just as the current government works to secure peace and prosperity for Armenia and its citizens, the Armenian Apostolic Church is the bedrock of our faith and national identity for Armenians across the globe. The Church has been the guiding force for more than 1700 years in enduring empires, kingdoms, totalitarian regimes, and even the attempt to systematically eliminate our people during the Armenian Genocide.

We urge all parties to exercise restraint, reject divisiveness, and recommit to dialogue grounded in mutual respect and shared national interest. We must move forward together for in unity is strength and only in unity can we hope to overcome the challenges that lie ahead.

