Mel Gibson at Mount Athos: Seeking spiritual solitude at Hilandar Monastery

Renowned Australian actor, director, and producer Mel Gibson has arrived at the Hilandar Monastery on Mount Athos, according to Protothema. The Hollywood icon will spend several days at the Serbian imperial monastery, a significant spiritual center of the Serbian Orthodox Church, situated on Greece’s Athos peninsula.

Gibson, celebrated for legendary roles in films like Braveheart and Lethal Weapon, and for directing the 2004 film The Passion of the Christ, has been a distinguished figure in Hollywood for decades. His pilgrimage to Mount Athos highlights his profound connection to Christian spirituality.

In a recent interview on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Gibson candidly discussed the challenges Christianity faces within the Hollywood industry.

He revealed that during the making of The Passion of the Christ, he encountered severe backlash, stating that Christianity is the only religion “allowed to be treated with contempt” in Hollywood.

Gibson further noted that the film industry is dominated by “progressive and strongly liberal” voices who, according to him, often embrace other religions but criticize Christianity for its perceived links to “the white race, patriarchy, and colonialism.”

Despite these obstacles, Gibson expressed pride in creating a film dedicated to the life of Jesus Christ, underscoring that this passion project was his primary motivation. His visit to the Hilandar Monastery reaffirms his unwavering faith and the lasting impact it has had on both his personal life and artistic journey.

Orthodox Times