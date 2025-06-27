Armenian Symphony Orchestra brings Michael Jackson hits to life in classical style

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra has once again dazzled music lovers with its unique project “Symphonic Jackson,” presenting the timeless hits of global pop legend Michael Jackson in a grand symphonic format.

The concert took place at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan, where dozens of Jackson’s most beloved songs – such as You Are Not Alone, Little Susie, Heal the World, Man in the Mirror, and Earth Song – were performed under the baton of Maestro Sergey Smbatyan.

This distinctive musical journey, blending pop and classical genres, is not new to Armenian audiences. “Symphonic Jackson” was first introduced in 2019 and has since garnered widespread acclaim. The orchestral arrangements were masterfully crafted by Armenian composer Martin Ulikhanyan, offering a fresh perspective on Jackson’s powerful melodies and emotional depth.

The program’s success has extended beyond Armenia’s borders. Most recently, it was performed in Dubai, where it received an enthusiastic reception from international audiences.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu