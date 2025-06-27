Armenian Impressionism on display in France’s historic Barbizon Cultural Center

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Starting June 27, the prestigious Barbizon Cultural Center in France will host the international exhibition “Colors and Lights of Armenian Impressionism,” showcasing a unique collection of Armenian Impressionist art from the holdings of the National Gallery of Armenia.

The exhibition features over 30 significant works by prominent Armenian artists from the first three decades of the 20th century, including Vardges Sureniants, Yeghishe Tadevosyan, Vahram Gayfedjian, Karapet (Charles) Adamian, Martiros Saryan, and Sedrak Arakelyan. These works reflect the evolution of Armenian Impressionism and its vibrant contribution to the broader European art tradition.

Curated by Marina Hakobyan, Director of the National Gallery of Armenia, the exhibition is part of a wider cultural initiative aimed at promoting Armenian heritage abroad. Alongside the exhibition, a series of cultural events and programs will be held in both France and Armenia.

This initiative is organized within the framework of Armenia’s participation in the Council of Europe’s “Cultural Routes” program, specifically the “Impressionism Routes” project, which the National Gallery of Armenia joined in 2022. The program fosters intercultural dialogue and deeper engagement between Armenia and the European cultural sphere.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu