Haigazian University Marks its 70th Anniversary with Celebratory Events in Yerevan

YEREVAN — As part of its global 70th anniversary celebrations, Haigazian University held a series of academic, cultural, social and spiritual events in Yerevan, Armenia from June 13 to 17, 2025. The celebrations highlighted the university’s enduring legacy in education, scholarship, and Armenian-Diaspora collaboration.

The events were led by Rev. Dr. Paul Haidostian, President of Haigazian University, and included participation from Dr. Hasmig Baran (Chair of the Board of Trustees, USA), Mr. John Sagherian (Vice Chair, Lebanon), Dr. Antranig Dakessian (Director of the Armenian Diaspora Research Center), members of the Board of Trustees, academics, alumni, community leaders, and friends of the university.

June 13 – Formal Reception at the Armenia Marriott Hotel

The celebrations commenced with a formal reception hosted by Rev. Dr. Haidostian at the Armenia Marriott Hotel in Yerevan. The event brought together alumni from Armenia and Lebanon, alongside high-profile guests including rectors of Yerevan State University and Khachatur Abovian Pedagogical University, the President of the American University of Armenia, the former President of the State University of Artsakh, an the Ambassador of Syria to Armenian Dr. Nora Arissian. Also in attendance were the High Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs of Armenia, representative of the Holy See of Etchmiadzin and the Evangelical Church of Armenia, directors of national museums, senior officials from Armenian academic institutions, diplomatic representatives, and cultural figures.

The evening featured:

An exhibition showcasing 70 milestone posters depicting Haigazian University’s history, academic contributions, and social impact.

A special documentary tracing the university’s history of seven decades.

Welcoming remarks by Rev. Dr. Haidostian and Dr. Hasmig Baran, expressing gratitude for the global partnerships that have sustained the university’s mission.

June 15, 16 – Spiritual Gathering and AMAA Reception

A Service of Thanksgiving was held on June 15, at the Evangelical Church of Armenia in Yerevan, hosting President Haidostian who presented the sermon of the occasion. In his sermon, Haidostian emphasized the university’s foundational Christian values. Next day, AMAA Armenia Field Director Aren Deyirmenjian hosted a reception and discussion at the AMAA headquarters, bringing together AMAA staff, university and community leaders and supporters.

June 16 – Academic Publication Launch at ASPU

A joint academic publication titled “Armenian Transitions and Sociopolitical Transformations: 1900-2020” was launched at the Armenian State Pedagogical University (ASPU). The volume comprises the proceedings of two international conferences organized in collaboration with Haigazian University.

Dr. Srbuhi Gevorgyan, Rector of ASPU, and President Haidostian emphasized the significance of academic partnerships in understanding Armenian identity, linguistic shifts, generational transitions, and diaspora-homeland relations.

Scholars from both institutions, including Dr. Antranig Dakessian, Prof. Edgar Hovhannisyan, and Khachatur Stepanyan, spoke on the publication’s value in enriching historical discourse and contemporary Armenian studies.

June 17 – Launch of the Haigazian Armenological Review, Volume 44

A festive launch event for Volume 44 of the Haigazian Armenological Review took place at the Hovhannes Sharambeyan Museum of Armenian Folk Arts. The evening celebrated the double-volume’s 900 pages of academic contributions from 39 scholars.

Highlights included:

Remarks from Museum Director Lusiné Toroyan, who commended the university’s cultural initiatives.

Tributes to the late Dr. Arshalouys Topalian, long-serving editorial board member.

Commemorative gifts were exchanged between President Haidostian and Director Toroyan in recognition of ongoing collaboration and HU’s 70th anniversary.

June 17 – Academic Conference: Yerevan–Beirut: Cultural Bridges

Concluding the week, a conference titled “Yerevan–Beirut: Cultural Bridges” was held at the History Museum of Armenia. The event underlined the significance of Armenian-Diaspora ties.

Speakers included:

Dr. Armine Zohrabyan (Armenian History Museum) on the role of the Diaspora Committee;

John Sagherian on Haigazian University’s founding and legacy;

Dr. Hradzin Vardanyan on academic ties between Armenia and the university;

Dr. Antranig Dakessian, who presented insights from the Haigazian Armenological Review on Armenia-related scholarship.

Celebrating a Legacy of Education, Identity, and Dialogue

The week-long celebrations in Yerevan served as a testament to Haigazian University’s mission to foster academic excellence, cultural preservation, and meaningful diaspora-homeland dialogue.

Massis Post