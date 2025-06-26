Article by Egypt’s Foreign Minister: The Sinai Monastery is a symbol that is protected and honored

In an article published today, Thursday (June 26), in the newspaper Kathimerini, Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, states, “The Monastery of Saint Catherine is one of the oldest and most revered religious and archaeological monuments in the world.”

Rooted deeply in his country’s spiritual and cultural heritage, Abdelatty describes the monastery as a timeless symbol of interfaith coexistence and respect for sacred traditions. “Egypt has consistently upheld its commitment to freedom of religion and belief, as well as the protection of religious sites. This commitment is deeply embedded in the country’s national identity and is reflected in its policies, especially over the past decade.”

According to Skai.gr, he emphasizes that the reaction to the recent court decision of May 28 is “in serious discord with the reality on the ground.” “It misinterprets the legal parameters of the ruling and ignores Egypt’s longstanding commitment to protecting freedom of belief as a fundamental constitutional and state policy principle. It is neither accurate nor reasonable to claim that any action taken by the state contradicts this commitment.”

Recent allegations that Egypt seeks to take control of the monastery, remove the Brotherhood, or alter its religious identity are completely unfounded and lack any substantive basis. The court decision preserves the monastery’s existing status and guarantees its ownership of religious sites. Egypt fully respects and acknowledges the monastery and its associated monumental sites as religious and archaeological symbols.”

At the same time, he notes that Egypt promptly took steps to clarify the decision. On May 30 and June 23, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi personally contacted the Greek Prime Minister to confirm Egypt’s absolute respect for the monastery and its religious significance. He also reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to maintaining the monastery’s religious, spiritual, and ecclesiastical functions, as has been the case throughout history.

Source: skai.gr

