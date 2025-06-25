Weapons, Drones, and Other Items Found in Homes of Criminal Group Leaders and Members; 14 Arrested

YEREVAN — In connection with a criminal case initiated over preparations for terrorism and an attempt to seize power by leaders and participants of the movement known as “Sacred Struggle”, investigators from Armenia’s Investigative Committee, in cooperation with the National Security Service (NSS) and the Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, conducted more than 90 searches.

According to the Investigative Committee’s statement, these searches resulted in the discovery of items and documents confirming the alleged crimes and supporting data obtained during the preliminary investigation. Among the seized items were firearms and ammunition, operational plans, lists of recruited individuals, metal objects, fireworks, smoke devices, military gear, radio communication equipment, unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), plant material resembling narcotics, as well as lists of individuals set to be appointed to executive government positions following the violent overthrow of the government. Documents detailing the criminal group’s illegal plans, their chronology, and the sequence of actions were also found.

The statement further notes:

“Based on motions filed by the investigator, the supervising prosecutor has approved decisions to initiate public criminal prosecution against 16 individuals. So far, 14 of them have been arrested based on the investigator’s decisions. The Investigative Committee will issue additional updates as the case progresses. The preliminary investigation is ongoing.”

Bagrat Galstanyan Charged

Bagrat Galstanyan has been formally charged with terrorism and organizing mass unrest, according to his attorney.

Galstanyan, who had suspended his status as archbishop and clergy member, is the leader of the “Sacred Struggle” movement. A motion has been submitted to the court requesting his pre-trial detention.

It is worth noting that, according to the Investigative Committee’s earlier reports, the leaders and members of the “Sacred Struggle” movement had planned terrorist attacks in Armenia. A number of individuals, including former police officers and military personnel, were involved in these plans.

Audio recordings allegedly confirming these claims have also been released, in which Galstanyan himself can be heard giving various instructions and presenting plans.

