The Ecumenical Patriarch’s final day in London

On Tuesday, June 24, 2025, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and his delegation attended a breakfast hosted by Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain.

Archbishop Nikitas was accompanied by his assistant bishops and other close collaborators. Greetings and commemorative gifts were exchanged.

At midday, the Patriarch attended an official luncheon in his honor hosted by the Archbishop of York, the Most Reverend Stephen Cottrell, the current Acting Primate of the See of Canterbury. Numerous dignitaries and members of the Nikæan Club attended the event. Warm toasts were exchanged between the host and the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

In the evening, the Archons of the Order of Saint Andrew from the United States hosted a farewell dinner for the Ecumenical Patriarch. His Royal Highness Prince Pavlos and many young people from the Holy Archdiocese also attended. Dr. Anthony Limberakis, the Archbishop of Thyateira, Prince Pavlos, and the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew offered remarks.

The official part of the Patriarch’s visit to Great Britain thus concluded, and he continued his stay in the United Kingdom privately for a few more days.

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Orthodox Times