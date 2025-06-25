Prayer service for souls of victims of St. Elias Church in Damascus (PHOTOS)

On June 25, 2025, at the Patriarchal Monastery of Our Lady of Balamand, a blessed prayer service was held for the healing of the wounded and the consolation of the grieving, followed by a solemn prayer for the repose of the souls of the martyrs of St. Elias Church in Douweila, Damascus. This service was conducted under the blessing of Patriarch John X.

The service was attended by Metropolitan Saba (Esber) of New York and all North America, and Metropolitan Antonius (Al-Souri) of Zahle, Baalbek, and their jurisdictions. Also present was Bishop Youssef Soueif, representing Cardinal Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi. The celebration was led by Archimandrite Georges Yaacoub, abbot of the monastery.

A large assembly gathered, including official, religious, academic, educational, social, political, municipal, and voluntary representatives, members of the Balamand family, numerous priests, a delegation from the North American Diocese on a pilgrimage to Lebanon, and a multitude of faithful.

At the conclusion of the prayer service, Metropolitan Saba delivered a heartfelt address reflecting on the meaning of martyrdom, the circumstances surrounding it, and the teachings of the Gospel related to sacrifice and faithfulness. On behalf of all present, he extended sincere condolences to His Beatitude Patriarch John X and to the families of the martyrs.

Source: Patriarchate of Antioch

