Yana Simonyan Becomes First Female Armenian Admitted to US Military Academy at West Point

YEREVAN — The U.S. Embassy in Armenia has congratulated Yana Simonyan on her acceptance to the United States Military Academy at West Point, marking a historic milestone as she becomes the first female Armenian cadet to attend the prestigious institution.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the Embassy noted that her enrollment is “a testament to her exceptional abilities and the growing partnership between the United States and Armenia.”

The U.S. Embassy extended its best wishes to Simonyan as she begins her journey at one of the most respected military academies in the world.

