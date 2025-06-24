Patriarch of Antioch: What took place constitutes a targeted attack on the Christian community in Syria

Patriarch John X of Antioch and All the East convened the Metropolitans of the Syrian Dioceses for a meeting at the Patriarchal Residence, ahead of their participation in the funeral of the martyrs of St. Elias Church – Doueilaa.

The meeting included Metropolitans Basilios Mansour (Akkar), Nicolas Baalbaki (Hama), Athanasios Fahd (Latakia), Ephraim Maalouli (Aleppo), Gregorios Khoury (Homs), and Antonios Saad (Hauran).

The gathering served as an occasion to discuss current circumstances and to raise a cry for justice, pain, and sorrow regarding the horrific massacre that occurred at St. Elias Church – Doueilaa.

The Patriarch and the Metropolitans affirmed that what took place constitutes a targeted attack on the Christian community in Syria, and on every Syrian and person of the East.

