Patriarch of Antioch to President of Syria: What happened was a massacre, an attack on the Christian Identity

Patriarch John of Antioch blamed the new Syrian government for the “massacre” that occurred at the Church of Prophet Elijah in Damascus.

During the funeral service for the victims of last Sunday’s suicide bombing, the patriarch addressed Syrian President Ahmad al-Saraa in a forceful tone.

“Mr. President, we are saddened that no state official was present at the scene of the crime. This is deeply disappointing. We are a fundamental part of this country. And we will remain so.

You spoke with the Patriarchal Exarch over the phone to offer your condolences. We thank you for the call, but it is not enough. The crime that occurred is grave and demands much more,” the Patriarch emphasized.

He went on to say that he expects support from the authorities in securing Christian communities.

“We congratulated you upon your election. We offered our help in building the new Syria. Sadly, we are still waiting for you to see that hand.”

The Patriarch stated that people in Syria are suffering from hunger.

“Mr. President, the people are hungry. If no one else is telling you this, I am. People come to our churches asking for money to buy bread,” he declared.

“What our people want is security and peace. The primary duty of the government is to ensure the safety of all its citizens, without exception or discrimination,” he added.

He described the moment of the attack and noted that he personally knew the three young men who confronted the suicide bomber in an attempt to stop him.

“The criminal entered the church armed with weapons and explosives.” Our young men — Grigorios, Bashara, and Petros — saw him. I knew them personally. They pushed him, stopped him, and threw themselves on him. They chose to be torn to pieces to protect those inside. They were blown apart to save about 250 people in the church, as I was told. “These young men would have done the same even if they had been in a mosque,” said the Patriarch.

Patriarch John concluded, “We want to know who is behind this heinous crime. We were promised that we would find out. Beyond that, however, the government bears full responsibility. Our people want security and peace. The government’s foremost duty is to ensure the safety of all citizens, without exception or discrimination.”

Read below the speech of the Patriarch of Antioch:

Your Beatitudes, Most Reverend Hierarchs, honorable fathers, my beloved,

I had prepared a written address, but I set it aside, because the relics of our beloved martyrs compel me to speak to you from the heart.

You, our beloved martyrs, have departed from us and ascended to heaven, to eternal life in the presence of the Lord who rose from the dead. You bore witness last Sunday – the second Sunday after Pentecost – the day designated by the Holy Synod of Antioch as the commemoration of the saints of Antioch. You bore witness and passed into eternity to be counted among the righteous and the saints of Antioch and among all the Saints. Today, we lift up our prayers to you. We ask you, now in the embrace of the Lord, to pray for us.

I address the families of the martyrs, the wounded, the sick, and all those affected. I offer you my heartfelt condolences and I pray to the Lord Jesus to protect you with His divine hand, to bless you, to comfort you, and to grant you strength and consolation. I speak to the parish of Saint Elias, where this tragedy occurred. I speak to all Christians in Syria and to every corner of the earth. I speak to every Syrian – Muslim or Christian – because what happened is not an isolated incident. It is not a personal act, nor an attack on an individual or family. It is an assault on every Syrian, on all of Syria. It is, in particular, an attack on the Christian presence.

I appeal to everyone, asking God to console our hearts, to strengthen us, and to support us in our faith, in our Church, and in our country.

The Apostle Paul writes in his letter to the Romans: “If we live, we live to the Lord; and if we die, we die to the Lord.” The foundation of our faith is the Risen Lord. Our martyrs are children of the Resurrection and dwell in divine light. They are not dead. They are alive. Though in a barbaric manner, they were taken into the presence of the One they loved. They were praying in church, attending the Divine Liturgy. The Gospel had been read. What greater violence is there than this—an attack within the church, as the faithful prayed: “In peace, let us pray to the Lord. Lord, have mercy.” And then this heinous attack occurred, which – so far – has claimed the lives of 22 martyrs. We do not have all their relics before us, as some families have already buried their loved ones. Twenty-two martyrs, and more than fifty wounded. Yesterday, after the prayer service, we visited the injured. We do not forget them, and we pray that the Lord grants them healing through the power of His Precious Cross.

What occurred was a massacre. I repeat: a massacre. A targeted attack against a fundamental part of our beloved Syrian people. It was an attack against every Syrian.

Mr. President,

I inform you that this crime is the first of its kind since the events of 1860. We do not accept it, nor can it be allowed to occur in the era of revolution and under your leadership. It is reprehensible and unacceptable.

I declare to all: we Christians stand above these events. We will not allow this atrocious crime to sow sectarian or religious discord. We stand for national unity, alongside all Syrians – Muslims and Christians. We live as one family in this noble land.

Many Patriarchs and Church leaders from around the world contacted me. Political leaders, presidents, prime ministers, ministers, and Muslims from this country expressed their solidarity and their horror at this massacre.

Let me speak with courage:

We are deeply saddened, Mr. President, that no state official – except for Mrs. Hind Kabawat – was present at the site of the crime. This is disappointing. We are a foundational part of this country, and we will remain so.

Let us remember together: the Metropolitans of Aleppo, Paul and John, were abducted – much was said. The nuns of Maaloula were kidnapped. We are still here. And we will remain.

We call upon you, Mr. President, to lead a government not distracted by irrelevant decisions, but one attuned to the pain and responsibility of its people.

Mr. President, the people are hungry. If others are not telling you this, I am telling you.

Members of the government, the people come to our churches asking for money to buy a loaf of bread!

With respect and love, Mr. President, you spoke by phone with the Patriarchal Exarch to offer your condolences.

This is not enough. We thank you for the call. But the magnitude of this crime demands more.

We hope the government will fulfill the goals of the revolution that you yourselves declared: democracy, freedom, equality, and rule of law. That is what we await, and that is what we strive for.

We were told that a day of national mourning would be declared.

Mr. President, let this day be not only one of mourning, but a day of mourning for the government itself.

These are not simply “dead” or “victims,” as one official called them. They are martyrs – and I dare to say – martyrs of faith and of the homeland.

We want to know who is behind this horrific crime. We were promised we would know. But beyond that, the government bears full responsibility.

What our people seek is safety and peace. And the first duty of the government is to ensure the security of all citizens, without exception or discrimination.

Mr. President,

We congratulated you on the revolution and its victory. We personally congratulated you when you were elected. We did what was appropriate, for we are children of this land. We are genuine Syrians. This land is our honor. We extended our hand to build the new Syria. Sadly, we are still waiting for that hand to be grasped.

We pray, beloved, for our martyrs, the wounded, and their families. We pray for our country and for the whole world. We pray that the Syria to come may be the Syria every Syrian dreams of.

The assailant entered the church armed with weapons and explosives. He was seen by our young men – Grigorios, Bashar, and Peter – whom I know personally. They rushed him, held him back, tackled him. They chose to be torn apart in order to protect those present. They became torn to pieces so they might save, as I was told, nearly 250 people inside the church.

In the face of such heroic Christian witness, I declare: we are not afraid, and we continue our journey.

In the greatness of this sacrifice, I conclude: these young men would have done the same even if they were in a mosque.

Our prayers go out to the martyrs – and we ask for their prayers, from where they now stand in divine light.

The Lord said in the Gospel: “Take courage; I have overcome the world.” And He also said: “God is in the midst of her; she shall not be moved.”

Thank you all. May the Lord keep you. Blessed be His name forever. Amen.

