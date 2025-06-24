Klingen Instrumental Ensemble Presents “Sounds of Armenia” Concert in London

LONDON — On the evening of June 14, 2025, London’s St Paul’s Church resonated with the rich and vibrant sounds of Armenian classical music, as the Klingen Instrumental Ensemble, soloists, and choir presented a captivating celebration of Armenian musical heritage. Conducted by the esteemed Maestro Sipan Olah, the concert brought together an impressive lineup of Armenian and international musicians, offering a unique interpretation of works by twelve significant Armenian composers.

Concert Program Highlights

Ani Baghdassaryan welcomed attendees to St Paul’s Church for an evening celebrating Armenian classical music. The concert began with Aram Khachaturian’s “Dance of the Pink Maidens” from the Gayane Suite, arranged by Sipan Olah for piano (four hands), string quartet, oboe, and flute. The Klingen String Quartet (Polina Sharafyan, Xiongyufan Miao, Elizabeth Tobald, Erlend Vestby), along with Nika Pinter (flute), Hagop Mouradian (oboe), and pianists Maria Palazian and Sipan Olah, delivered a skilled performance.

Next, Artemi Ayvazyan’s “River Araks” was performed by mezzo-soprano Helen Rotchel and pianist Maria Palazian.

Guitarist Arie Dakesian presented his arrangement of Arno Babajanian’s “Melody & Humoresque,” adding a personal touch to the two-part composition.

Khachaturian’s “Uzundara,” featuring Caucasian folk rhythms, was brought to life by oboist Hagop Mouradian and pianist Maria Palazian.

Artur Bobikyan performed two of his own works, “Stand or Be Silent” and “Prelude No. 3,” on piano, adding a contemporary element to the evening.

Komitas’s “Shushiki,” arranged by Arie Dakesian for flute and guitar, evoked the spirit of Armenian village dances.

A highlight was Babajanian’s “Vocalise,” performed by soprano Isabella Karaoghlanian, Maria Palazian, and the Klingen String Quartet, directed by Maestro Olah.

“Yerevan 2800,” composed by Araik Gevorgyan and arranged by Maria Palazian, honoured the city’s anniversary with a performance by Maria Palazian and the quartet directed by Maestro Olah.

“My Yerevan” by Vagarshak Kotoyan deepened the patriotic theme, performed by prominent soprano Hayarpi Yeghikyan and the ensemble.

Eduard Baghdasaryan’s “Nocturne” was presented by violinist Polina Sharafyan and pianist Artur Bobikyan, showcasing its lyrical quality.

Tenor Sipan Olah performed Konstantin Petrosyan’s “Hayastan–Armenia,” a moving anthem.

The famous “Waltz” from Khachaturian’s Masquerade Suite, arranged by Sipan Olah, was presented by Klingen ensemble with a unique performance.

Choral Conclusion and Recognition

At the end of the concert the Klingen Choir performed Edgar Hovhannisyan’s “Arpa-Sevan,” Lusikyan’s “Nor Hayastan,” Babajanian’s “Tchknagh Yeraz”. The culmination of the concert was Shakaryan’s jazz-inflected “Armenian Folk Songs” medley, which had been newly arranged by maestro S. Olah and gathered all the instrumental and vocal participants of the concert together for one major final performance. There was a standing ovation at the end of the concert.

The evening celebrated Armenian musical heritage. Councillor Seema Kumar praised Maestro Sipan Olah for his immense contribution to disseminating Armenian music and culture in London, presenting him with a special award and certificate from the Mayor of Ealing, Yvonne Johnson. Attendees included councillors from various London Boroughs, representatives from Armenian schools, “Znaniye” schools and foundation, cultural organisation chairmen and members, and music enthusiasts from across the UK.

