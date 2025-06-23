The Ecumenical Patriarch to visit Sweden on August 24

The Holy Metropolis of Sweden and All Scandinavia announced that on Sunday, August 24, 2025, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew will visit the Holy Metropolis of Sweden for the third time.

The visit will take place at the Holy Cathedral Church of Saint George in Stockholm (Birger Jarlsgatan 92, 11420 Stockholm).

During his visit, the Ecumenical Patriarch will bring the light and blessing of the Ecumenical Patriarchate to the local faithful, offering spiritual refreshment and encouragement. His presence is a special honor for the local Church and a unique opportunity for the Orthodox community to receive the Patriarchal blessing in person.

The Holy Metropolis invites all the faithful to prepare and participate in the reception of the Ecumenical Patriarch, expressing their gratitude and respect for the Ecumenical Patriarch and his multifaceted ministry.

Orthodox Times