Patriarch of Antioch visited the site of the tragedy (VIDEO+PHOTOS)

Patriarch John of Antioch visited the Holy Church of Prophet Elijah in the Dweila district of Damascus today at 6:00 p.m.

During his visit, the Patriarch offered prayers for the repose of the souls of the victims, the healing of the wounded, and the comfort of the grieving families affected by the recent tragic events.

It is recalled that the terrorist attack claimed the lives of at least 22 people in Damascus on Sunday, according to recent reports from the competent authorities, who attributed responsibility to a member of the jihadist organization Islamic State (ISIS).

Orthodox Times