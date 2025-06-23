Nigeria seeks Armenia’s help to evacuate citizens from Israel, Iran – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, says the federal government has engaged the government of Armenia to evacuate Nigerians stranded in Israel and Iran as the conflicts between the two countries continue to escalate, Ripples Nigeria reports.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja by the Ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, Tuggar said the Ministry’s attention was drawn to what it described as misleading and unfounded media reports that officials of the Nigerian Embassy in Iran had abandoned them to their fate.

“The Embassy of Nigeria in Tehran remains operational and fully committed to the welfare and safety of all Nigerian nationals in Iran,” the statement said.

“In response to the developments, the Embassy is actively engaging with the Government of Armenia to secure access for the evacuation of Nigerians via Yerevan,” the Minister stated.

