Greek Government: We need to protect Christian populations across the Middle East,

“With sorrow, anger, and disgust, we learned of yesterday’s terrorist attack on the Greek Orthodox Church of Prophet Elia in Damascus, which we unequivocally condemn,” stated Greek government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis during a briefing with political reporters.

He also extended the Greek government’s condolences to the families of the victims. “The Greek government demands that the transitional authorities in Syria take immediate action to hold those responsible accountable and implement measures to ensure the safe and fearless practice of religious duties by the faithful,” Marinakis emphasized.

He further stressed the critical need to protect Christian populations across the Middle East, calling it a matter of utmost urgency.

Source: ANA-MPA, Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times