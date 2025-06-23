Ecumenical Patriarch expresses deep sorrow over terrorist attack victims in Damascus

The Ecumenical Patriarchate and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew personally expressed their profound sorrow for the victims of the terrorist attack at the Greek Orthodox Church of Prophet Elias in Dwel’a, Damascus, Syria. The Patriarch conveyed his condolences during a phone conversation on Sunday evening with His Beatitude Patriarch John X of Antioch.

Patriarch Bartholomew, currently visiting the United Kingdom, unequivocally condemned the bombing at the Greek Orthodox Church. He emphasized that every act of terrorism, especially when targeting places of worship, is in fact an assault against the peaceful coexistence of peoples, religions, and cultures.

The Patriarch prayed that the Almighty God may grant rest to the souls of the innocent victims and asked Patriarch John to convey his heartfelt condolences and support to their families. He also expressed wishes for the swift recovery of those injured in the attack.

This message from the Ecumenical Patriarchate highlights the ongoing challenges faced by religious communities in conflict zones and reaffirms the commitment to peace and solidarity among all peoples.

Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times