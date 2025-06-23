Corpus Christi explained by Leo XIV with the miracle of the multiplication of loaves

Allocution on the occasion of the recitation of the Angelus on Sunday, June 22, 2025

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 06.22.2025).- At noon on Sunday, June 22, Pope Leo XIV prayed the Marian prayer of the Angelus with thousands of people gathered in St. Peter’s Square. On that day, the Solemnity of Corpus Christi was celebrated in Italy. In this context, in the address preceding the Angelus, the Pope made reference to the Solemnity of Corpus Christi, explaining the feast with the Gospel passage in which the multiplication of the loaves is narrated. We offer below the English translation of the Pope’s words:

Dear brothers and sisters, happy Sunday!

Today, in many countries, the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ, Corpus Christi, is being celebrated, and the Gospel recounts the miracle of the loaves and fishes (cf. Lk 9:11-17).

In order to feed the thousands of people who came to listen to him and to ask for healing, Jesus invited the Apostles to bring him what little they had; he then blessed the loaves and fishes, and told them to distribute them to everyone. The result was astonishing: not only did everyone receive enough food, but there was an abundance left over (cf. Lk 9:17).

Beyond being a marvel, the miracle is a “sign” that reminds us that God’s gifts, even the smallest, grow whenever they are shared.

Reading this on the day of Corpus Christi, however, leads us to reflect on an even deeper reality. For we know that at the root of every human sharing lies a greater sharing that precedes it, namely God’s sharing with us. He, the Creator, who gave us life, in order to save us asked one of his creatures to be his mother, to give him a fragile, limited, mortal body like ours, entrusting himself to her as a child. In this way, he shared our poverty to the utmost limits, choosing to use the little we could offer him in order to redeem us (cf. Nicholas Cabasilas, The Life in Christ, IV, 3).

Let us think of how wonderful it is when we give a gift — even a small one, proportionate to our means — and see that it is appreciated by the recipient; how happy we are when the gift, despite its simplicity, unites us even more to those we love. Indeed, what happens between us and God through the Eucharist is precisely that the Lord welcomes, sanctifies and blesses the bread and wine that we place on the altar, together with the offering of our lives, and he transforms them into the Body and Blood of Christ, the sacrifice of love for the salvation of the world. God unites himself to us by joyfully accepting what we bring, and he invites us to unite ourselves to him by likewise joyfully receiving and sharing his gift of love. In this way, says Saint Augustine, “just as one loaf is made from single grains collected together… so in the same way the body of Christ is made one by the harmony of charity” (Serm. 229/A, 2).

Dear friends, this evening we will take part in the Eucharistic Procession. We will celebrate Holy Mass together and then set out, carrying the Blessed Sacrament through the streets of our city. We will sing, pray and finally gather in front of the Basilica of Saint Mary Major to implore the Lord’s blessing on our homes, our families and all humanity. May this celebration be a sign of our daily commitment to set out from the altar and the tabernacle, going forth as bearers of communion and peace for others, in a spirit of solidarity and charity.

