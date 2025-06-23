Arrests announced by Syrian Authorities over attack on Greek Orthodox Church in Damascus

Syrian authorities announced today that they have arrested individuals “involved” in the suicide attack against a Greek Orthodox church in Damascus, which claimed the lives of at least 25 people yesterday.

“Security forces managed to arrest several criminals involved in the attack on the Church of Prophet Elias,” during an operation near Damascus, the Ministry of Interior announced on Telegram.

According to Interior Minister Anas Khatab, the operation was carried out against “locations linked to cells of the terrorist organization Islamic State.”

Source: protothema.gr

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Orthodox Times