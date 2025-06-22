Six years since Archbishop Elpidophoros’s enthronement: A call for Orthodox unity

By Ben Malian/Orthodox Observer

Today marks the six-year anniversary of Archbishop Elpidophoros of America’s enthronement.

On June 22nd, 2019, the Archbishop was consecrated in the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New York, NY. In attendance were numerous Orthodox hierarchs and clergymen, laity from across the archdiocese, and faith leaders and civil authorities representing various national and international churches, institutions, and governments.

This year is special for a reason close to His Eminence’s heart. Last month, Christians around the world commemorated the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea.

Reflecting on the unwaning significance of this Council for the history of our Church, we might return to His Eminence’s enthronement address and consult his remarks regarding intra-Orthodox unity:

“As Orthodox Christians, of course—to adopt the words of the Nicaean-Constantinopolitan Creed, our symbol of faith—we are truly ‘catholic and apostolic’ only when we remember and realize that we are also ‘one and holy.’”

In 2025, these words call to mind as well the longstanding fracture in Christian unity between East and West. Fittingly, the Gospel reading today (Mt 4:18-23) recounts the calling of two brothers, Peter and Andrew.

With a simple summons, “Follow me,” Christ invites Peter and Andrew, the Apostolic forebears of the great Churches of Rome and New Rome, respectively, to be transformed from mere fishermen into “fishers of men.”

His Eminence takes seriously in his archepiscopal ministry the unbroken continuity of this Apostolic commission. As a vocal and charitable contributor to ecumenical dialogue and an energetic proponent of Christian reconciliation, His Eminence personifies the dynamism and vitality of Orthodoxy in the modern world.

Photos: Orthodox Observer/Brittainy Newman

