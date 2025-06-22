Patriarchate of Antioch: We are gathering the remains of our martyrs, there’s a need for urgent action

The response from the Patriarchate of Antioch to the bombing attack that took place at the Church of Prophet Elias in Damascus was immediate.

In its statement, the Patriarchate emphasizes that the explosion caused the death of many martyrs and the injury of several more.

It notes that it is still counting the victims and collecting the remains and bodies of its martyrs, while condemning this crime in the strongest possible terms.

It calls upon the authorities to ensure the protection of all citizens.

Patriarch John calls upon the international community to mobilize in order to stop the massacres.

Read the announcement

On this day when our Antiochian Church commemorates All the Saints of Antioch, the treacherous hand of evil struck this evening, claiming our lives, along with the lives of our loved ones who fell today as martyrs during the evening Divine Liturgy at the Church of the Prophet Elias in Dweilaa, Damascus.

According to the initial information available at this time, an explosion occurred at the entrance of the church, resulting in the deaths of numerous martyrs and causing injuries to many others who were inside the church or in its immediate vicinity.

As we are currently counting the martyrs and the wounded, and gathering the remains and bodies of our martyrs, whose exact number we have not yet been able to determine, the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch and All the East strongly condemns this heinous act and denounces, in the strongest terms, this horrific crime.

It calls upon the responsible authorities to assume full responsibility for what has happened and continues to happen in terms of violation against the sanctity of churches, and to ensure the protection of all citizens.

His Beatitude Patriarch John X has been personally following the developments from the very first moment. He is conducting both local and regional communications to convey the grim reality unfolding in Damascus to the entire world. He is calling for urgent action to put an end to these massacres.

We offer our prayers for the repose of the souls of the martyrs, for the healing of the wounded, and for the consolation of our grieving faithful. We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to our faith and, through that steadfastness, our rejection of all fear and intimidation.

We beseech Christ our God to guide the ship of our salvation through the storms of this world, He who is blessed forever.

Photos: Patriarchate of Antioch

