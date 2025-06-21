Visit of Archbishop of America and Bishop Sahag Yemishian from Armenian Prelate of Greece

On Friday, June 20, 2025, Bishop Sahag Yemishian, Prelate of the Armenian Prelacy of Greece under the jurisdiction of the Holy See of Cilicia, visited Archbishop Elpidophoros of America at the Archdiocesan Headquarters in New York.

Having previously served for several years in the United States as a priest, Bishop Sahag was elected in July 2024 to serve the Armenian faithful in Greece.

During their fraternal meeting, Bishop Sahag shared with Archbishop Elpidophoros his initial impressions and experiences in his new ministry, as well as highlights from the recent pastoral visit of Catholicos Aram I to Athens earlier this month.

The two hierarchs also discussed with deep concern the ongoing plight of the Armenian people in Artsakh, affirming their solidarity with those suffering and displaced.

Archbishop Elpidophoros warmly congratulated Bishop Sahag on his recent election and episcopal ordination, and offered his heartfelt prayers for a fruitful and blessed ministry in Greece.

Photo: Orthodox Observer

