The Theological School of Halki mourns the passing of Metropolitan Jeremias of Ankara

The Theological School of Halki, along with its Abbot, Bishop Kassianos of Aravissos, and the school’s brotherhood, expresses its deep sorrow at the passing of the late Metropolitan Jeremias of Ankara.

A graduate of the class of 1959, the late Hierarch had submitted a thesis entitled “The Teaching of Saint John Chrysostom on Fasting.”

Throughout his long and devoted ministry at the holy altar and in service to the Mother Church, he never ceased to remember his spiritual alma mater. With consistent care and respect, he expressed his lasting affection for the School by sending handwritten greetings for its feasts and celebrations, remaining spiritually connected to its life and memory.

The Theological School of Halki prays that the Lord of life and death grant rest to his soul in the land of the living, the dwellings of the righteous, and the bosom of Abraham.

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Orthodox Times