Metropolitan Jeremias of Ankara reposed in the Lord

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing to the Lord of the late Metropolitan Jeremias of Ankara, a graduate of the Holy Theological School of Halki, which occurred today, Friday, June 20, 2025.

The schedule for the funeral services is as follows:

a) The funeral service will be held at the Holy Metropolitan Church of Saint Nicholas in Kos on Tuesday, June 23, 2025, at 11:00 a.m.

b) Earlier the same day, a Divine Liturgy for the repose of the soul of the late Metropolitan Jeremias will be officiated by the local shepherd, Metropolitan Nathanael of Kos and Nisyros.

c) The Ecumenical Patriarch and the Mother Church of Constantinople will be represented by Metropolitan Ambrosios of Karpathos and Kasos.

d) The burial will take place at the old cemetery of the city of Kos.

Photo: Nikos Papachristou [Feast of the Indiction, September 1, 2024]

Orthodox Times