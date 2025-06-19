Ukraine and Greece sign Memorandum to strengthen religious and theological cooperation

On June 18, 2025, at the residence of the Metropolitan of Kyiv and all Ukraine within the National Sanctuary “Saint Sophia of Kyiv,” an important international document was signed — a Memorandum of Cooperation between Ukraine and Greece in the religious and theological fields.

The Memorandum was signed by Viktor Yelensky, Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience, and Georgios Kalantzis, General Secretary for Religious Affairs at the Ministry of Education, Religious Affairs, and Sports of Greece. This document marks a new chapter in the development of bilateral cooperation in spiritual and educational areas and envisions a broad range of collaborative initiatives, including academic exchanges between theological schools in Ukraine and Greece, the introduction of Greek language courses in Ukrainian theological academies, scholarships for students and postgraduates, and the provision of modern Greek theological literature to Ukrainian libraries.

The Memorandum also plans for joint conferences, seminars, summer schools, and interreligious forums aimed at promoting peace and mutual understanding. Special attention is given to deepening cooperation with leading theological faculties in Greece — in Thessaloniki, Athens, and institutions of the Church of Greece.

The signing ceremony was attended by representatives from the clergy, academic community, government bodies, and diplomatic corps. Notably present were Archbishop Agapit, Secretary of the Kyiv Metropolis and Bishop of Vyshhorod; Archpriest Oleksandr Trofimlyuk, Head of the Department of Spiritual Education and Theological Science of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and Professor at Kyiv Orthodox Theological Academy (KOTA); Rector of KOTA Archpriest Yaroslav Romanchuk; and Head of KOTA’s Academic Department Bohdana Ioanivna Drofiak.

From the Greek side, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Greece to Ukraine Pantelis Alexandros Dimitrakopoulos participated, along with members of the Greek diplomatic corps.

Also present were representatives of Ukraine’s Ministries of Education and Foreign Affairs, as well as members of the Federation of Greek Societies in Ukraine.

Source: posmina.info

