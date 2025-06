Deputy Mayor of Constantinople visits Ecumenical Patriarchate

On Thursday, June 19, 2025, the Deputy Mayor of the Metropolitan Municipality of Constantinople, Mr. Nuri Aslan, paid a visit to the Ecumenical Patriarchate. He was warmly received by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

The meeting was attended by associates of Mr. Aslan, as well as representatives of the Mother Church, including Bishop Paisios of Xanthioupolis and other officials from the Patriarchate.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou / Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times