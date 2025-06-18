Uruguay’s President attends groundbreaking ceremony for TUMO Center in Montevideo – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi, along with several senior government officials, took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for a TUMO Center for Creative Technologies near Carrasco International Airport in Montevideo, the Armenian Embassy in Uruguay informs.

Armenia’s Ambassador to Argentina and Uruguay, Mariam Gevorgyan, was present at the event, which also drew Uruguay’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mario Lubetkin, Minister of Defense Sandra Lazo, Minister of Education and Culture José Carlos Mahía, President of Ceibal (Uruguay’s educational innovation center) Fiorella Haim, and President of the National Administration of Public Education Daniel Corbo Caggiani, among other top officials.

President Orsi delivered remarks at the ceremony, emphasizing Uruguay’s commitment to cutting-edge education and its growing cooperation with Armenia. Other speakers included Martín Eurnekian, CEO of Corporación América Airports, which is co-developing the center, along with Fiorella Haim and Daniel Caggiani, who underscored the importance of digital skills in shaping Uruguay’s future workforce.

The TUMO Center in Uruguay is scheduled to open in 2026 and will be located adjacent to Montevideo’s Carrasco International Airport. The project is being implemented in partnership with Corporación América Airports and Ceibal, as part of a broader initiative to bring world-class, tech-driven education to Uruguayan teens, inspired by the TUMO model created in Armenia.

