The Archbishop of Albania at Hagia Sophia and the Monastery of Chora

On Tuesday, June 17, Archbishop Ioannis of Tirana, Durrës, and All Albania concluded his visit to Constantinople as part of his peaceful pilgrimage to the Ecumenical Patriarchate by visiting two of the most significant monuments of Byzantine heritage and the Eastern Church.

Accompanied by his delegation, the Archbishop first visited Hagia Sophia, the majestic cathedral of the Byzantine Empire and a powerful testament to the unity of faith, art, and spiritual strength that characterized Byzantine civilization. He then proceeded to the Monastery of Chora, an outstanding example of iconographic depth and monastic vitality that has inspired generations. These two sites remain living witnesses to the spiritual and cultural legacy of Christianity, born and flourishing in the Byzantine city of Constantinople.

The Vlaga Community also hosted a luncheon in the community hall in honor of the Archbishop of Albania. Metropolitans Maximos of Silivri and Stefanos of Calliopolis and Madytos, as well as clergy and local community representatives, attended.

The Archbishop then departed for the airport with the Metropolitan of Silivri, the Consul General of Albania in Constantinople (Mr. Armand Shandro), and other representatives of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Orthodox Times