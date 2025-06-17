The Archbishop of Albania visited the Community of Neochorion

On the morning of Monday, June 16, the Neochori Community welcomed the newly elected Archbishop Ioannis of Albania and his entourage, with the esteemed presence of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. Archbishop Ioannis is undertaking a peaceful visit to the Mother Church of Constantinople.

The community hosted a breakfast in honor of the distinguished guests. After breakfast, the Ecumenical Patriarch presented a commemorative plaque engraved with the community’s seal before Archbishop Ioannis and his delegation departed for the island of Halki.

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Orthodox Times