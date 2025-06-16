US–Armenia ties: Diving deeper – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

While the Trump Administration’s internal chemistry may be fading, expectations abroad, especially in the South Caucasus, remain strong.

For Armenia, recharged relations with the US could mean renewed hope for regional stability and economic growth. Yet, Baku keeps the threat of escalation alive, and peace agreements remain stalled.

In this fragile moment, is the West about to lose its last democratic foothold in the region?

Tim Jemal, President of Global Arm, joins the Voice of Yerevan to shed light on the evolving role of the Armenian-American lobby and to urge deeper U.S. involvement in securing peace in the South Caucasus.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu