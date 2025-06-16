Armenian delegation participates in 55th International Aerospace Exhibition in Paris

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Armenian delegation is taking part in the 55th International Aerospace Exhibition at Le Bourget Airport in Paris, the Armenian Embassy in France informs.

Participation in this prestigious event offers a unique opportunity to explore new prospects for deepening Armenia-France cooperation in the strategically important aerospace sector.

The exhibition serves as a platform for showcasing innovation, fostering international partnerships, and advancing technological development in aviation and space industries.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu