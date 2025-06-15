Grand Concelebration under Ecumenical Patriarch and Archbishop of Albania at the Phanar (VIDEO)

Today, Sunday, June 15, 2025, a magnificent concelebration is being held at the Phanar under the leadership of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. The liturgy includes the participation of Archbishop Ioannis of Albania and numerous hierarchs from their respective Churches, honoring the feast of the Sunday of All Saints.

It is noted that Archbishop Ioannis of Albania has been in Constantinople since Friday, June 13, 2025. Yesterday, Saturday, June 14, the Archbishop was officially welcomed in a formal ceremony presided over by the Ecumenical Patriarch.

