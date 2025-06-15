Ecumenical Patriarch honors Graduates of Four Greek Orthodox Schools in Constantinople

A festive graduation ceremony for the students of four prominent Greek Orthodox schools—the Zappeion, the Patriarchal Great School of the Greek Nation, the Zografeion, and the Imvros High School—was held on Friday in Constantinople. The event was graced by the presence of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the Greek Consul General Konstantinos Koutras and his wife, Consul Dimitra Vourdoglou, community leaders, educators, parents, and friends of the graduates.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was deeply moved when the Imvros High School graduates entered the hall and performed a traditional dance. He warmly congratulated the graduates, encouraging them to preserve their roots, principles, and ideals while adapting dynamically and modernly to new circumstances.

“The Hellenism (Ρωμιοσύνη), which has for centuries imparted our rich culture and Orthodox faith to this land, entrusts its continuation to you,” the Patriarch said.

“The education you have received is not merely an accumulation of knowledge and information; it is the shaping of your character, the cultivation of your soul, and preparation for great service. Here, at these schools, you learn not only mathematics and physics, language and history, but also how to be people of principles, to love truth, respect your fellow human beings, and serve the common good,” he emphasized.

“In this era of change and challenges—marked by technological progress, social transformations, and multiculturalism—you, as the new generation, have the opportunity to combine tradition with innovation, past with future, and your roots with open horizons,” the Patriarch added.

Finally, he called on the graduates never to forget their roots wherever life takes them and to always remember that they are children of a small yet historically significant and brave Greek Orthodox diaspora. He urged them to be worthy of their ancestors and exemplary to future generations.

Source: ANA-MPA / Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

