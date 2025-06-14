Armenian, Iranian FMs discuss recent developments – Public Radio of Armenia

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone conversation with Foreign Minister of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

The interlocutors discussed the recent developments. In line with Armenia’s stated position, Minister Mirzoyan emphasized the importance of managing the risks in the current situation and avoiding escalation in the region.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Iran will remain in active contact, including related to the discussions in the framework of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

