Three killed in apartment blast in Armenia’s Chambarak

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Three people have been confirmed dead following a powerful explosion and subsequent building collapse in the town of Chambarak in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the blast occurred on the morning of June 11 at 8:34 a.m. Emergency services received a call reporting a fire in one of the apartments on Garegin Nzhdeh Street in Chambarak. Upon arrival, rescue crews discovered that the incident involved more than just a fire.

Preliminary reports indicate that the explosion, believed to be caused by a gas leak, originated in an apartment on the third floor of a residential building on Garegin Nzhdeh Street. The blast caused a partial collapse of the building, destroying apartments on the second, third, and fourth floors, as well as partially damaging adjacent units.

According to the Ministry of Health, eleven people have been hospitalized with various injuries. Three are being transported to hospitals in Yerevan.

Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the explosion.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu