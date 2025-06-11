The Ecumenical Patriarch is celebrating his Name Day today (VIDEO)

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew celebrates his Name Day today, Wednesday, June 11, on the feast of the Holy Apostle Bartholomew.

To mark this special occasion, a festive Divine Liturgy took place at the Patriarchal Church of St. George at the Phanar. The Ecumenical Patriarch himself presided over the service, which Hierarchs of the Ecumenical Throne concelebrated from both Constantinople and abroad.

After the service concluded, Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon gave a speech honoring the Patriarch on his Name Day. Then, the Patriarch responded.

Orthodox Times