Castelgandolfo: The Popes’ Summer Residence Now Has a Website

This is a further step in the area of ​​communication and information, which the Pontifical Villas are taking. The launch of the Instagram profile on April 9 ​​also falls within this context.

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 10.06.2025).- Since Friday, May 30, a new Website for the Pontifical Villa of Castelgandolfo has been online: www.villepontificie.va.

The new Website contains news about the current state of the Directorate of Pontifical Villas and its activities, providing information on the latest developments and initiatives promoted, in collaboration as well with the Directorate of Museums and Cultural Heritage. The Website is available in Italian, French, Spanish, and English.

With this new tool, the Governorate maintains its commitment to clear and direct communication between the various Directorates.

Zenit