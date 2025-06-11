Armenian President visits Sophia Antipolis technology park in France

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On a working visit to France, President Vahagn Khachaturyan visited the “Sophia Antipolis” technology park, located near Nice, which is considered one of Europe’s leading technology centers.

The President was welcomed by the center’s president, Jean-Pierre, and the technopark’s CEO, Philippe Servetti, who presented the main areas of the technopark’s activities, its innovative potential, and prospects for development.

During the visit, the President toured the center and familiarized himself with the work of the companies operating there.

Currently, “Sophia Antipolis” brings together around 2,500 prominent companies, making it one of the largest platforms for technological and scientific collaboration in Europe.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu