Armenia seeks stability through technology and innovation: Hakob Arshakyan at APRI Forum 2025

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On June 11, Vice President of the National Assembly Hakob Arshakyan participated in the opening of the APRI Forum 2025 in Yerevan, held under the theme “Finding Stability in an Unstable World.” The three-day international event brings together policymakers, diplomats, business leaders, and civil society representatives to discuss actionable solutions to the challenges Armenia faces in an increasingly volatile global landscape.

In his opening remarks and panel discussion, Arshakyan emphasized Armenia’s strategic vision of building resilience through technological development and global partnerships.

“I believe that many of today’s geopolitical challenges stem from the rapid development of technology, which is transforming not only our daily lives but also the capabilities and strategies of states. For Armenia, technology has long been a priority across all sectors of public policy,” Arshakyan said.

Highlighting institutional milestones, he noted the establishment of the Ministry of High-Tech Industry as a key political decision aimed at affirming Armenia’s commitment to becoming an integral part of the global technological value chain. Arshakyan pointed to a range of government initiatives designed to support local companies and create favorable conditions for international organizations to operate in Armenia.

According to the Deputy Speaker, hundreds of companies working in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, software engineering, and microelectronics have already established research centers in the country. He also stressed that opening Armenia’s borders would unlock broad economic and geopolitical opportunities.

“The opening of borders will not only create realistic economic prospects but will also help secure lasting peace in the region. Peace and stability are in the interest of all stakeholders, especially given the billions in trade that flow through this part of the world,” he noted.

Education was another key theme in Arshakyan’s address. He underlined the importance of equipping future generations with the knowledge and skills to use artificial intelligence effectively and to become agents of innovation. In that context, he also emphasized the need to deepen cooperation with the Armenian Diaspora and tap into its vast technological potential.

As the head of the Armenia–India Parliamentary Friendship Group, Arshakyan spoke about the growing partnership between the two nations, highlighting the importance of active political dialogue, mutual visits, and expanding cooperation across various sectors. He expressed hope that joint efforts would lead to the emergence of new platforms for collaboration.

Finally, Arshakyan referenced the Armenian Government’s “Crossroads of Peace” initiative, describing it as a comprehensive vision for sustainable peace, prosperity, and economic cooperation across the region.

Concluding his remarks, Arshakyan addressed Armenian youth and members of the Diaspora:

“Explore the enormous opportunities offered by high technologies. Learn, innovate, and apply your knowledge—because doing so opens the door to immense possibilities.”

Following his address, Arshakyan took questions from participants, addressing topics ranging from investment promotion and energy security to strengthening civil society engagement.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu